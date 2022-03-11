Nicholls graduate participates in Ice Exercise 2022 in the Arctic Ocean

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A Nicholls State University graduate is serving with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center supporting Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 in the Arctic Ocean.

ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region.

Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Buchanan joined the Navy for a variety of reasons.

“I joined two years after graduating college in 2013 initially seeking a unique job experience, travel and the multitude of Veteran benefits,” said Buchanan. “I planned on doing one contract but I’m now pursuing the Navy as a career. Also both of my parents were in the Navy which was influential.”

Buchanan played college football at Nicholls State University and earned a Bachelors in Sociology & Family Youth Advocacy in 2010. Today, Buchanan uses the skills learned from education and those learned in the military to become the sailor they are today.

“Growing up, I was heavily involved in high school football and my church, Templo Bethel,” said Buchanan. “Playing sports in high school established discipline early in my adult life which has been instrumental to my success both through college and my Naval career. Being raised in church created a spiritual foundation that I am able to fall back on when faced with any adversity that my career has brought.”

Buchanan serves as a hospital corpsman.

“The best part of my job is the opportunity to serve others,” said Buchanan. “Being a Hospital Corpsman, I have developed a passion for medicine which allows me to help others through patient care and other avenues.”

According to Navy officials, U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel are participating in the exercise alongside personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy and United Kingdom Royal Navy.

During the exercise, personnel will conduct research and operations in the Arctic Region. A temporary ice camp named Ice Camp Queenfish is being established which consists of shelters, a command center, and infrastructure to safely house and support more than 60 personnel at any one time.

“The Arctic region can be unforgiving and challenging like no other place on Earth,” said Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander of the Navy’s Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Groton, Connecticut, and the ranking officer of ICEX 2022. “It’s also changing and becoming more active with maritime activity. ICEX 2022 provides the Navy an opportunity to increase capability and readiness in this unique environment, and to continue establishing best practices we can share with partners and allies who share the U.S.’s goal of a free and peaceful Arctic.”

Serving in the Navy means Buchanan is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force,” said Buchanan. “We are present all around the world, which helps our allies feel safe and keeps our adversaries in check.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to achieve accomplishments during their military service, Buchanan is most proud of graduating Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman School and becoming an Independent Duty Corpsman.

“IDC school is a 13-month C-school which allows corpsman to operate independently on different Naval platforms and manage both patient care and medical programs,” said Buchanan. “Completion of IDC school has inspired a dream of ultimately becoming Naval Physician Assistant.”

In addition to their graduation, Buchanan has also earned the Enlisted Fleet Marine Force Warfare Qualification and a Master Training Specialist Qualification. Buchanan was also named the TECOM Senior Sailor of the Year for 2021.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Buchanan, as well as other sailors, know they are part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy has been and continues to be an honor,” added Buchanan. “Through the Navy, I have grown immensely and have had countless life experiences that I hold dearly and will share with those close to me for the rest of my life. The Navy has given me a purpose larger than myself and an ambitious career path that keeps me motivated.”