Nicholls Hires Student Affairs Veteran as Dean of Students

Nicholls State University is hiring a student affairs veteran as its next Dean of Students.

Dr. Janice Lyn will bring three decades of higher education experience with her to Thibodaux.

“Her tangible enthusiasm for and commitment to being a genuine partner with our students is impressive,” said Dr. Michele Caruso, vice president for student affairs. “This is crucial as they journey through their Nicholls experience toward their life goals. She will be an asset to the university, and we look forward to welcoming her to our team.”

Over the previous two years, Dr. Lyn has worked as an education and Title IX consultant at Valdosta State University and the Maxwell Air Force Base. Her higher education career started in 1992 at the University of New Orleans. During her 19 years at UNO, she held roles such as director of disability services, assistant dean for judicial and student assistance and dean of student affairs. She left for Auburn University at Montgomery in 2011, where she was the vice chancellor of student affairs.

To return to Louisiana and join Dr. Caruso and the Nicholls team is an honor, Dr. Lyn said.

“I was moved by the profound loyalty and affection that faculty, staff and students have for Nicholls,” she said. “As dean, I will strive to further enhance education, advocacy and support for our students. My goal is to encourage and empower our students to achieve success in their academic, social and personal development.”

The position provides direction and administrative assistance for student-centered programs. Through her role as dean, Dr. Lyn will work with students to complement and enhance the university’s mission. She will report to the vice president for student affairs.

As Dean of Students, Dr. Lyn will oversee:

Student Conduct, Compliance and Accountability

Greek Life

Student Affairs Case Management

Student Career and Leadership Development

Student Activities, Organizations and Leadership

Student Programming Association.

“This position is vital to Nicholls,” Dr. Caruso said. “The Dean of Students provides direct attention to our students’ daily lives and experiences. Dr. Lyn will contribute tremendously to meeting the engagement, social, developmental and emergent needs of our students.”

Dr. Lyn will begin on Monday, May 17. For more information on the Office of Student Affairs, visit nicholls.edu/student-affairs.