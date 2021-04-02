Nicholls History Degree Named Top 15 Nationally

CollegeRank.net named Nicholls State University’s bachelor’s in history one of the best in the country in a recently released ranking.

Nicholls is No. 11 on the list of the Top 30 history programs nationwide, and one of three Louisiana schools on the list behind the University of Louisiana at Monroe and ahead of Northwestern State University.

“This is yet another recognition indicating that we have a strong history program at Nicholls,” Dr. Paul Wilson, department head of history and geography. “Our faculty provide an outstanding history education and one that is student-focused. Our majors appreciate the quality education they receive and respect our faculty for their knowledge, their experience in online education, and for their commitment to addressing the unique needs of students enrolled in an online degree program.”

College Rank synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the Bureau of Labor Statics, Payscale and the College Scorecard. Ultimately, colleges are scored based on their commitment to online education, admission rates, student satisfaction, alumni debt, and speciality in the program in question. Describing Nicholls’ program, the website writes, “This flexible program can lead to graduate studies, teacher licensure, and numerous career paths. You’ll be geared to think critically, communicate effectively in writing, and identify issues that impact on our world today.”

For more information on Nicholls History and Geography Department, visit nicholls.edu/history.