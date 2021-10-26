Nicholls honors National Dyslexia Awareness Month with LA Dyslexia Center

October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month, and Nicholls State University is raising awareness by showcasing the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders. Providing vital educational support to the NSU community, The Center’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals with dyslexia through the provision of support services to college students’ education evaluations to the public, and training opportunities to teachers and parents. The Center provides a plethora of resources for students including opportunities to review assignments, peer assistance, assignment increase response time, private test-taking rooms, and more! “I love working with college students to help them achieve their goals even with a disability,” said Sue Beloit, the Administrative Coordinator for the Dyslexia Center. “It is rewarding to see them accomplish these goals with a big smile on their faces and to know I may have played a small part in that smile.”

In addition to providing support services to college students in all majors, assessments for children ages 5-6 years old, adolescents, and adults are available upon request. Teacher training is provided through in-service workshops and pre-service classes by staff members.

The following services are available to students enrolled at Nicholls State University with learning disabilities.

Assigned Coordinator – Students will be assigned a coordinator to assist with transitioning to college.

– Students will be assigned a coordinator to assist with transitioning to college. Support System – Students receive help integrating into the University and the Center.

– Students receive help integrating into the University and the Center. Remediation – Students receive specialized tutoring in English, math, history, government, business-related courses, etc.

– Students receive specialized tutoring in English, math, history, government, business-related courses, etc. Academic planning- Students receive assistance in scheduling and registration service.

Students receive assistance in scheduling and registration service. Resources – Students have access to computers with special technology to assist with classroom assignments.

– Students have access to computers with special technology to assist with classroom assignments. Classroom and testing accommodations – Students receive the classroom and testing accommodations for which they are eligible based on their evaluation.

– Students receive the classroom and testing accommodations for which they are eligible based on their evaluation. Distraction-limited environment– Students receive a distraction-limited testing room for testing accommodations and a distraction-limited student room to complete assignments.

The Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders is located on Nicholls State University’s campus in Peltier Hall.