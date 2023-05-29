Nicholls Hosted Exclusive Screening of Hurricane Ida Documentary

Nicholls State University hosted an exclusive screening of its documentary “Resurgence: From Ida to Recovery” on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Talbot Hall’s Mary and Al Danos Theater. The invitation-only event included the film screening, a coastal expert panel and a networking reception sponsored by Entergy.

The film follows Hurricane Ida through the eyes of those in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, featuring stories from residents, government officials, community leaders and meteorologists. The documentary was produced by Nicholls State University with a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief.

As the fifth-largest storm ever to hit the United States and with max wind speeds of 150 mph, the Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, bringing devastating winds and storm surge to Louisiana’s coastal regions. Ida is the second most-damaging hurricane to hit Louisiana since Katrina in 2005.

Since 1935, the Barataria-Terrebonne basins have lost about 600,000 acres of land. Louisiana loses a football field of coastal islands and wetlands every 100 minutes and has experienced the highest rate of wetlands loss in the country, accounting for 80% of the nation’s coastal wetland loss, with more than 2,000 square miles turned to open water, an area roughly the size of Delaware.

To preserve and protect the coast from future storms, Nicholls is set to open its Coastal Center, with a groundbreaking slated for fall 2023. The $21 million project will be located on the Nicholls campus at the corner of Colonel Drive and Ardoyne Drive, across from Calecas Hall.

The collaborative space will allow scientists from all over the state and beyond, including those from Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority , the Water Institute of the Gulf and Nicholls biological sciences and geomatics departments, to collaborate and advance research to repair and rebuild the state’s receding coastline.

The Coastal Center will work directly with the Bayou Region Incubator to help create jobs and small businesses specific to the coastal community. The 227-acre Nicholls Farm will serve as a testbed for real-world application of the center’s coastal research.

The Coastal Center at Nicholls State University is designed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders in facilitating an environment that promotes partnerships to restore and preserve our coast.

See the trailer here: