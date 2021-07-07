Nicholls junior baseball player named to second-team All-Louisiana

July 6, 2021

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) recently announced the 2020-21 Baseball All-Louisiana teams.


The organization named Nicholls State University junior Joe Taylor to the second team.

This past season on the diamond, Taylor finished with 26 total appearances — all in relief. As a closer, he consistently secured the victory for the Colonels.  He composed a notable 0.56 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. The left-hander tied for second in the Southland Conference with 10 saves while not allowing a single earned run in league play. Taylor posted at least one strikeout in 21 of his 26 appearances.



The LSWA All-Louisiana teams are nominated and voted upon by the state’s sports information directors along with select media personnel.

Feature photo by Brad Weimer.



