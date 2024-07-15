Nicholls, LSU Health New Orleans Partner to Offer Culinary Medicine Program

Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University Health Science Center – N.O. School of Medicine partnered to host the annual Culinary Medicine Program at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute for the sixth year in a row. The program, sponsored by Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Thibodaux Regional Health System, ran July 1-12, 2024.

Eleven third-year medical students from LSUHSC New Orleans elected to enroll in the culinary medicine course. Taught by instructors from Nicholls’ Chef John Folse Culinary Institute and didactic program in dietetics, the two-week culinary medicine program introduced evidence-based nutrition and culinary skills the future physicians can integrate into their practices.

Students participated in a morning lecture focused on a variety of topics that highlighted the role of food in preventing and managing disease. Following the lecture, students put their knowledge to use preparing recipes that highlight the lecture points. After food preparation, the students and instructors will enjoy the meal together, discussing the merits of the dishes in taste and health. The program is designed to focus heavily on how the students can take what they learn to build a foundation for treating and teaching future patients.

This year’s program focused on a variety of topics including plant-based diets, proteins, altered texture diets, the role of dietary fat in health, the inflammatory cascade, cardiovascular health and more.