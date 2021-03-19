Nicholls Marketing Professor Earns Top Paper Award

Nicholls State University Marketing Professor Laura Valenti is earning recognition for her research into marketing communications between franchisors and franchisees.

That research landed Valenti the 2021 Association for Business Communication – Southwestern U.S. Conference Distinguished Paper Award.

Her research, titled “A Qualitative Analysis of Top Performing Franchise Brands’ Email Communication Used in the Franchise Sales Process,” evaluates how franchisors are communicating their brand value with their franchisees to assist them in the sales process.

Valenti analyzed email communications between top brands to conduct her research and found that most franchisors place an emphasis on their competitive orientation, innovativeness and action in email communication with prospective franchisees.

A member of the organization since 2012 and previous president and past-president, Valenti will present her research at the virtual conference on March 18 and receive the award on March 19.

She said she admires many of the leading women researchers within ABC-SUS and is humbled to be included among them.

“I can only hope to achieve an ounce of what these women have done in their careers,” she said. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award and present my paper to conference attendees.”

ABC-SWUS named Valenti its 2020 Outstanding Educator, and in 2012, Valenti co-authored a paper with Dr. En Mao and Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey that won the organization’s Top Paper award.

Besides her teaching role, Valenti advises the college’s competitive sales and social media teams and organizes the long-running Bayou Sales Challenge.

The nonprofit Federation of Business Disciplines, which includes ABC-SWUS, is dedicated to the advancement of business education and research. Founded in 1973, the organization includes 10 associations and over 1,000 professors. Their annual spring meeting draws attendees from business schools worldwide.

For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/business.