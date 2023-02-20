Nicholls Mass Communication Alumna Named Louisianian of Year

Nicholls Mass Communication Alumna and Campaign Director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta Simone Theriot Maloz was named a Louisianian of the Year by Louisiana Life magazine for her work towards conserving the coast.

As campaign director of MRD, Maloz’s job is to serve as a liaison between environmental experts and the community. MRD features staff members from five different organizations collectively focused on restoring coastal Louisiana, coming from separate backgrounds, careers and perspectives but united on saving Louisiana’s wetlands.

“Being featured as a Louisianan of the Year for Louisiana Life magazine is an incredible honor,” said Simone Theriot Maloz. “I’m very proud to be part of a passionate and dedicated team working to protect and restore Louisiana’s future. I also greatly encourage folks to check out the other amazing Louisianians featured who are dedicated to making Louisiana a great state.”

Simone brings 16 years of experience in organizational leadership, coastal advocacy, policy work and outreach to MRD after previously serving as the executive director for Restore or Retreat — a partner organization and nonprofit coastal advocacy group working to identify and expedite the implementation of aggressive, large-scale restoration projects.

Through that partnership, she has worked alongside the MRD for more than a decade. In 2017, she was awarded the Coastal Stewardship Award by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana in recognition of her impact on addressing Louisiana’s coastal crisis. Simone has also been the co-host of the MRD’s Delta Dispatches podcast, where she has interviewed thought leaders on coastal issues in more than 170 episodes since 2016.

Appointed to serve on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation, she is also a member of the Commission’s Diversion Subcommittee and is a member of the state’s Coastal Advisory Team working on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan. To find out more information about MRD, visit https://mississippiriverdelta.org/ .