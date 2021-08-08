Nicholls Mass Communication Department Head to Serve on AEJMC Committee

Nicholls Mass Communication department head Dr. James Stewart will serve on the executive committee of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC).

The committee instated Dr. Stewart on Thursday, August 5, and his term will start on October 1. Nicholls alum and veteran journalist Sonny Albarado (BA ‘72) also sits on the council. He is one of three members of the Association for Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication (ASJMC) to serve on the Committee and replaces Judy Oskam from Texas State University.

“I am honored to have been selected as one of the ASJMC’s representatives to the accrediting council,” Dr. Stewart said. “Judy did an outstanding job during her time in the post, and I will try my best to follow in her path.”

Dr. Stewart is a past president and vice president of the ASJMC, serves as the editor of its national publication, and served on the ASJMC committee from 2004 to 2007. He served as president of the Southwest Education Council for Journalism and Mass Communication in 2006 and was chair of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s Small Programs special interest group in 1997. He has overseen successful re-accreditation of the Mass Communication program four times. He also oversaw the development of the Desalvo-Callais Convergence Media Center at the university, which opened in 2020.

“This is a critical juncture for mass communication industries and education,” Dr. Stewart said. “ACEJMC plays a vital role in shaping the direction of training people for the quickly evolving mass-media landscape. Those graduates will become tomorrow’s leaders, affecting change in the professional world.”

AEJMC is a major international academic organization specializing in journalism. The organization offers regional and national conferences, publishes peer-reviewed journals, and serves as the accrediting body for many journalism programs in the South, Midwest, and West.

