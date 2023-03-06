Nicholls & Max Charter School Renew Five-Year Partnership

The Maxine Giardina Charter School and Nicholls State University have renewed their five-year affiliation to provide engagement and support through the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders.

“For years, the affiliation between MAX Charter and Nicholls has provided incredible opportunities for our teacher candidates to receive hands-on training in instructional delivery to students with differentiated learning styles,” said Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD. “In turn, MAX benefits by having access to resources and ongoing support from the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders. This is a valuable educational partnership for both organizations.”

The College of Education introduced the internationally recognized Comprehensive Application of Behavior Analysis to Schooling approach to MAX Charter’s educational curriculum. As a scientifically validated approach to school­ing, CABAS incorporates principles and tactics of the basic science of behavior to teach educationally and socially significant repertoires through continuous assessment, monitoring and individualized interventions based on data.

“The collaboration between MAX Charter and Nicholls leverages the education, experience and expertise of both entities greatly benefiting all stakeholders,” said Jake Giardina, Chairman of MAX Charter School Board.

“MAX is a great place for our teacher candidates and future counselors to gain valuable experiences prior to their employment as professionals in the world of education. Some candidates and interns may even be employed by MAX and continue to provide quality instruction and services for students with dyslexia,” said Dr. Scot Rademaker, Nicholls Dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. “Nicholls has been able to provide valuable resources, including professional development from teacher education faculty, as well as leadership and guidance through board governance for MAX. We hope that the professional connections between our two educational entities will continue for many years to come.”

MAX Charter School

MAX Charter School is dedicated to educating students first through eighth grade with dyslexia and related learning differences. The school is approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The school’s philosophy is that all children can learn when their learning disorders are properly diagnosed, when their teachers are properly trained and when their educational environment emphasizes support, dignity and individual responsibility.

The MAX School is the first of its kind in Louisiana and has become a source for on-going professional development of in-service teachers and field experience training for pre-service teachers at the University. To learn more, visit https://mymaxcharterschool.org/ .

Nicholls College of Education & Behavioral Sciences

The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Nicholls is dedicated to preparing high quality teachers, educational leaders, school and psychological counselors, school psychologists and human service professionals who effectively meet the diverse needs of Louisiana and the global community. This is accomplished by a faculty committed to teaching, community service, professional service and research. Programs of study are grounded in the conceptual framework “Responsible Leaders Engaging in Professional Practice. The college is strongly committed to service in area school systems and community agencies. To learn more, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/education/ .

Nicholls Louisiana Center for Dyslexia & Related Learning Disorders

The Dyslexia Center’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals with dyslexia through the provision of support services to college students, educational evaluations to the public, and training opportunities to teachers and parents. To learn more, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/education/support-programs/dyslexia/ .

Pictured above, from left to right: Dr. Albert Davis, Former Dean of Nicholls University College and MAX Charter School Board Member; Raymond Peters, Assistant Vice President for Advancement; Lacey Crochet, Special Projects & Outreach Specialist; Terry Braud Jr., Vice President for Finance & Administration; Allison Clune, Nicholls First Lady; Jay Clune, Phd, Nicholls President; Dr. Scot Rademaker, College of Education & Behavioral Sciences Dean and MAX Charter School Board Member; Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, Former Dean of Nicholls College of Education & Behavioral Sciences and MAX Charter School Board Member; Carole “Boo” Broussard, MAX Charter School Board Vice-President; Jake Giardina, MAX Charter School Board Chairman; Angelic Rodrigue, MAX Charter School Principal; Larry Howell Former Nicholls Executive Vice President Emeritus and MAX Charter School Board Member; Angie Berthelot, MAX Charter School Business Manager