Nicholls MBA Program Ranked in Nation’s Top 50 Best Graduate School Programs

The Master of Business Administration at Nicholls State University has been recognized as one of the top 50 graduate programs in America according to Money Magazine – one of only two schools in Louisiana.

Money partnered with College Factual to find the country’s top value programs. Graduate programs were ranked on a five-star scale based on annual costs, typical debt burdens, employment rates and graduate salaries, with Nicholls ranked at four-and-a-half stars.

“Our team is thrilled that the Nicholls MBA program has been ranked among the nation’s top 50 by Money Magazine. This is a direct reflection on all of our faculty and staff who are committed to excellence and quality in business education. This recognition highlights the success of our AACSB-accredited program in preparing graduates for the business world through rigorous academics and real-world application,” said Nicholls MBA Director Melanie Boudreaux, Ph.D., SHRM-CP. “As we mark 40 years of AACSB accreditation, a distinction held by less than 5% of business schools globally, we continue to innovate and offer four tailored MBA pathways, along with concentrations coming soon. This recognition affirms our dedication to fostering the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs in South Louisiana and beyond. I am proud to have played a small role in the success of this program.”