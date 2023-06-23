Nicholls Named 2,417 Students to Honors Lists for Spring 2023

June 23, 2023

Nicholls named 2,417 students to honors lists for the spring 2023 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the spring 2023 semester who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.

Full-time undergraduate students who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.2 and 3.499 have been named to the dean’s list, and those who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.0 and 3.199 have been named to the honor roll to recognize their academic achievements.


The president’s, dean’s and honor roll lists can be found below.

ALL HONORS LISTS FOR SPRING 2023

