Nicholls Named Top School for Online Bachelor’s in English

Nicholls State University’s online English bachelor’s was ranked in the top 25 by University Headquarters.

Nicholls ranked No. 25 out of the 50 schools selected and second in Louisiana.

To create the rankings, UniversityHQ considers cost of tuition, retention rate, graduation rate, graduating salary and diplomas awarded.

The Nicholls online English program offers a variety of major concentration areas. Students can choose to concentrate in creative writing, literary or film studies, children’s and young adult literature, or rhetoric and writing. This program can prepare students for graduate school or jobs in administration, editing, publishing, public relations, journalism, teaching and more.

For more information, call 985-448-4858 or visit https://www.nicholls.edu/online/degrees/bachelor-of-arts-in-english/.

UniversityHQ compiles a list of over 4,000 schools and ranks different colleges and universities amongst their peers to provide in-depth analysis of their programs. UniversityHQ strives to present an objective and unbiased view of colleges so that students can set reasonable expectations, discover outstanding schools, and embark on a path toward their best lives.