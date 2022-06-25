Nicholls Names 2,427 Students to Honors Lists for Spring Semester

June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022

Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the spring 2022 semester who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.



 

 

 

Full-time undergraduate students who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.2 and 3.499 have been named to the dean’s list, and those who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.0 and 3.199 have been named to the honor roll to recognize their academic achievements.

 

 

The president’s, dean’s and honor roll lists can be found here.

Nicholls State University
