Nicholls Names Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies

Nicholls has named Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies.

“I look forward to the challenges and responsibilities of my new position and the opportunity to guide and improve graduate education at Nicholls by expanding graduate studies through enrollment and new graduate programs, upholding academic quality in university graduate programs and representing Nicholls as the Director of University Graduate Studies,” said Dr. Bonvillain.

Bonvillain received his Bachelor of Science in Biology with an Environmental Biology concentration and Chemistry minor from Nicholls. He continued his education at Nicholls by completing his Master of Science in Marine and Environmental Biology and then completed his Ph.D. in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from Louisiana State University in 2012.

During his time as a student, Chris worked as an undergraduate student worker and then a graduate research assistant at Nicholls. At LSU, he also served as a graduate research assistant in addition to being a postdoctoral research associate.

In 2013, Bonvillain returned to Nicholls as an instructor for three years then served as an assistant professor for another three years. He’s remained an adjunct faculty member at LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources since 2014 and served as the Nicholls Graduate Program Coordinator of Biological Sciences since 2017 in addition to remaining as an associate professor at Nicholls since 2019.

Now, as Nicholls Director of University Graduate Studies, Dr. Bonvillain will serve as the liaison between University administration and graduate faculty, ensure academic quality and expand recruitment and enrollments of University graduate programs.

Dr. Bonvillain has received numerous awards including the Nicholls Academic Affairs Award for Teaching Excellence, the Clark M. Hoffpauer Outstanding Graduate Student Award for LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources twice and the Nicholls Top Ten Grantsmanship Award three different times. Since 2015, Bonvillian has received over $990,000 in grant funding.

Bonvillain holds several professional memberships including the Crustacean Society, International Association of Astacology, American Fisheries Society and the Louisiana Chapter of the American Fisheries Society. He’s served as a manuscript reviewer for several reputable journals including the Canadian Journal of Zoology and the North American Journal of Aquaculture.

Chris also serves on professional boards and committees including the Governor’s Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement Task Force, the editorial board for Freshwater Crayfish and the executive board for the International Association of Astacology.

For 10 years, Bonvillain has served on several Nicholls committees, councils and teams to accomplish the University’s mission through research, projects, advising, coordination and assessment.