Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University.

Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Boudreaux take on this new role. She has great vision for the future of the Nicholls MBA program,” said Dean of the College of Business Administration Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey.

Melanie’s professional experience began in 2009 as a human resources coordinator before moving on to be an administrator, manager and director. Serving as a HR Administrator for K&B Industries, Melanie created and implemented an employee handbook and performance management system within one year.

As a HR Manager at Power Torque Services, LLC, Boudreaux built a HR department from the ground up within three years, training her team on legal and applicable HR practices to ensure state and federal compliance. She supervised all HR functions throughout several company offices located in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In August of 2013, Boudreaux returned to her roots at Nicholls and never left, serving as an Instructor of Management for eight years and as an Assistant Professor for an additional year. During her teaching career, Boudreaux aligned the Nicholls HR Concentration degree program with the National Society of Human Resource Management’s standards.

She served as the faculty advisor for the largest student SHRM organization in Louisiana that remains undefeated in the State of Louisiana SHRM Case Competition under her direction. In her time at Nicholls, Melanie belonged to over 14 different committees and served as a guest speaker at a variety of local events and meetings.

Beginning in June of 2020, Dr. Boudreaux served as the Director of Human Resources for ES&H Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services for over a year. Boudreaux handled all strategic HR functions and decisions while managing and supervising six employees in the department. She assisted the company’s president with insurance decisions, open enrollment, 401k, payroll software and HRIS software decisions for over 250 employees throughout 5 different companies. She oversaw all pre-employment processes, open enrollments, terminations and more.

She has earned the Harvey Peltier Endowed Professorship, the Nicholls Academic Affairs Teaching Excellence Award, the 2021 and 2019 Apple Award for Nicholls Outstanding Faculty Advisor for a Student Organization and the Superior Merit Award from SHRM in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Since 2013, Boudreaux has been a member and College Relations Chair for the Bayou Society for HR Management, a member for the National SHRM and is a lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society.

“I am excited and honored to serve Nicholls State University in this new role as MBA Director. I plan to continue to build upon the success and reputation of our highly sought after AACSB Accredited MBA program. We have some amazing educators, students and supporters, and I am proud to represent one of the best graduate education business programs in our region,” said Nicholls MBA Director Dr. Melanie Boudreaux.