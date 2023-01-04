Nicholls Names Dr. Raquel Engolio as Dean of the College of Nursing

Nicholls has named Dr. Raquel Engolio as Dean of the College of Nursing. Engolio will assume the role from Dr. Sue Westbrook, who previously served in this position for 18 years. Westbrook remains the university provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Engolio received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Holy Cross in 2000 and continued her education receiving a Master’s of Science with a focus in Nursing Education from the University of South Alabama in 2008 and a Doctor of Education in 2019 also from the University of Holy Cross.

Starting in May of 2000, Engolio worked over eight years as a Registered Nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center serving as a Pediatric Clinician gaining experience with pediatric acute care, intensive care and emergency care.

Returning to her alma mater, Engolio served as an assistant and associate professor for a combined 12 years at the University of Holy Cross. In July of 2019, Dr. Engolio joined the Nicholls family serving as the BSN Program Coordinator for almost two years to then serve as the Nicholls College of Nursing Department Head for almost two years.

“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve as Dean of the College of Nursing at Nicholls State University. I look forward to working with faculty, students, alumni, prospective students and the community in fulfilling our mission to deliver excellent educational opportunities in nursing that will positively impact the quality of healthcare for our community, region and state,” said Dean of the College of Nursing Dr. Raquel Engolio.

The Nicholls MSN Program held a 100% certification exam pass rate for the Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner programs for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The NCLEX-RN pass rates for the undergraduate BSN program typically exceed 90% at both the state and national level with typically 100% of BSN students employed within one year of graduation.

“It has been an honor to lead such a great team in the College of Nursing as dean since 2004,“ Dr. Sue Westbrook said. “I know Dr. Engolio will continue to grow this college as a leader in the healthcare industry for our service region and beyond. The Nicholls Nursing program is an integral part of the healthcare industry for our area, and I know the nurses produced at Nicholls will continue to exceed the expectations of the healthcare community.”

The Nicholls Bachelor of Science in Nursing offers three pathways. The traditional BSN Program prepares students for self-directed practice, continuing growth in professional nursing and for formal graduate study.

The LPN to BSN Articulation provides an opportunity for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to pursue a BSN degree. The RN to BSN Articulation is an opportunity for Registered Nurses to pursue a BSN degree. Both Articulations are designed to validate and award credit for existing knowledge, while remaining consistent with the outcomes of the generic BSN Program.

The Master of Science in Nursing offers three specialty concentrations:

Family Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Nursing Education

The mission of the Nicholls College of Nursing is to prepare students to contribute to a global society and diverse workforce as productive, responsible and engaged citizens and as well-educated nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the Bayou region and beyond.

The mission is accomplished by continuous improvement in teaching, research and service in a student-centered, culturally-rich and spirited learning environment that fosters faculty, staff and student engagement. The College extends its mission beyond instruction by offering continuing nursing education activities for entry-level and advanced practice nurses.

To learn more about Nicholls College of Nursing, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/nursing/.