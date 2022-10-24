Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen

Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.

Angela Yanez is a senior Allied Health major concentrating in health and wellness with a minor in medical Spanish. During her time at Nicholls, Angela has been a member of Delta Zeta Sorority in which she holds multiple chair positions, and she is currently serving as the Student Government Association’s Director of Public Relations, as well as the Entertainment Director for the Student Programming Association.

Yanez said, “I would have never thought in a million years that as a Mexican-American First-Generation College Student, I would be given the opportunity to receive such a distinguished honor. Being crowned the Nicholls State University 2022 Homecoming Queen brings so much pride & joy to my family and myself. I am so thankful for the endless opportunities that Nicholls, my home away from home, has given me.”

Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. is a senior Studio Fine Arts major at Nicholls studying Photography. Rodney is the president of CROWN, and currently serves as the president of Kappa Pi. He is a member of the Art Honor Society, a campus hall director, and he’s a student photographer in the Department of University Marketing and Communications. He is a member of several student organizations and has been published in multiple publications for his writing and photography.

“I am extremely honored to be crowned the Nicholls State University 2022 Homecoming King. This was definitely a life-changing experience. I enjoyed spending time with my fellow court members, the student body and the faculty. It was such a beautiful week! Thanks for all of the love and support,” said Woods.