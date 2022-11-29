Nicholls has named Katie Martin as Director of Admissions upon the retirement of Becky Durocher, who served Nicholls for 30 years in this role.

Martin, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 2013 and is now pursuing a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education from Northwestern State University with a projected graduation date of December 2023.

Katie’s role in leadership began with her work in 2013 as a Leadership Consultant for Sigma Sigma Sigma National Sorority in Virginia as she planned and executed multi-week public relations and marketing strategies recruiting across three universities while managing a team of staff members and volunteers.

In the fall of 2015, Martin returned to her roots as an Admissions Counselor for Nicholls. After four years in this role, she was promoted to Assistant Director of Admissions. In this role, she recruited, hired, trained, and managed an orientation team and ambassador team. She regularly assisted with communication and recruitment plan development while also planning open houses, orientation events, and scholar’s nights typically with 200 to 400 guests in attendance.

“Katie has been a valuable member of our team for many years, and we are excited to have her take the next step of leading the admission efforts of Nicholls State University. With the retirement of a director who was so respected among admissions professionals in Louisiana and beyond, Ms. Martin is up to the challenge of leading recruitment efforts to show future Colonels the unlimited opportunities available at Nicholls,” said Nicholls Executive Director of Enrollment Services Courtney Cassard.

