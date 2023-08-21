Nicholls Names Paige Thomas Director of Alumni Affairs

Nicholls alumna Paige Thomas (BS ‘19) named the next Director of Alumni Affairs .

Thomas, a Gonzales native and Raceland resident, graduated in Human Resource Management with a minor in Mass Communication/Public Relations . As a student, she was involved in campus life as President of Nicholls Society for Human Resource Management , Vice President of Membership for Delta Zeta sorority and a member of Circle K International . Paige was also co-host of the weekly social media piece “This Week at Nicholls,” and was a part of Nicholls’ orientation team, serving as an ambassador in recruiting students and leading orientations.

She went on to receive a MBA with a concentration in Human Resource Management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2022. Since leaving Nicholls, Paige has worked for Ochsner Health , as a human resources intern, a talent acquisition recruiter and most recently, a senior leadership recruiter, developing and implementing recruitment strategies that supported Ochsner’s business strategies and goals. She planned and executed employee engagement activities and initiatives, while serving as the Bayou Region President for the Young Professionals Association.

“Nicholls State University has a wonderful Alumni Federation supported by an outstanding Board of Directors and members that bleed red and gray. I am excited to join the team and keep the momentum of Alumni Affairs moving forward. My goal is to increase alumni engagement and to highlight the value and importance of the Nicholls State University Alumni Federation. I am looking forward to giving back to the university that made such a positive impact on my life. Returning home just feels right. Geaux Colonels,” said Thomas.