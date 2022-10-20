Nicholls Nursing Hosts Inaugural White Coat Ceremony

Nicholls College of Nursing hosted its inaugural White Coat Ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. This ceremony signifies a rite of passage for Nicholls’ nursing students who are set to begin their clinical experience and are officially welcomed into the nursing profession.

The class celebrated has an anticipated graduation date in the spring of 2025. Students who participated in the ceremony represented 13 parishes across Louisiana. The cloaking of the White Coat marks a milestone occasion amid a rigorous curriculum and allows students to see themselves as a nurse and encourages them to see the program through.

Nicholls College of Nursing held a 100% certification exam pass rate for the Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner programs for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The typical pass rates exceed 90% at both the state and national level with 100% of students employed upon graduation.

The Nicholls Bachelor of Science in Nursing offers three pathways. The traditional BSN Program prepares students for self-directed practice, continuing growth in professional nursing and for formal graduate study.

The LPN to BSN Articulation provides an opportunity for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to pursue a BSN degree. The RN to BSN Articulation is an opportunity for Registered Nurses (RNs) to pursue a BSN degree. Both Articulations are designed to validate and award credit for existing knowledge, while remaining consistent with the outcomes of the generic BSN Program.

The Master of Science in Nursing offers three specialty concentrations:

Family Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Nursing Education

The mission of the Nicholls College of Nursing is to prepare students to contribute to a global society and diverse workforce as productive, responsible and engaged citizens and as well-educated nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the Bayou region and beyond.

The mission is accomplished by continuous improvement in teaching, research and service in a student-centered, culturally-rich and spirited learning environment that fosters faculty, staff and student engagement. The College extends its mission beyond instruction by offering continuing nursing education activities for entry-level and advanced practice nurses.