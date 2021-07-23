Nicholls Nursing Program Named One of the Best Values

According to rankings published by the Nursing Degree Search, Nicholls State University’s Nursing program is one of the best values in the country.

Nicholls placed in the following rankings:

Nursing Degree Search evaluates quality by looking at graduation rates, graduate earnings, aggregate rankings and program-specific resources. Then it compares that to the cost of attendance for in- and out-of-state students. Their goal is to showcase programs. To compile their rankings, the website uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Center for Education Statistics, the College Scorecard and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nicholls Nursing program is known in the area as one of the best. One hundred percent of recent graduates are either employed or in graduate school. It is also found that Nicholls nurses pass the registered nurse licensure exam at a higher rate than both the national and state averages.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing is one of the fastest-growing industries and projects a 7 percent increase in jobs by 2029. As of now, the median pay for nurses in the nation is approximately $75,000 which is more than the median salary of college graduates.

For more information on Nicholls Nursing, visit nicholls.edu/nursing

Photo by Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University