Nicholls Nursing’s Xi Zeta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing inducted 65 new members during their induction ceremony on Nov. 7, 2022.

Students are invited to join the honor society if they have completed at least one-half of the nursing curriculum, have a 3.0 GPA or higher, rank in the highest 35% of the graduating class in scholarship and meet the expectation of academic integrity. Registered nurses and graduate students are invited to participate in the chapter as well with their own separate requirements. There were 41 undergraduate BSN students and 24 graduate MSN students, who are already registered nurses, that were inducted.

Nicholls Xi Zeta Chapter President Dr. Alaina Daigle said, “The induction ceremony is always a great moment to recognize students who have excelled academically and have demonstrated professional leadership potential. The Xi Zeta Chapter is excited to welcome its new members and encourages the inductees to think of the ceremony as the beginning of their journey toward continually striving for nursing excellence at local, regional and international levels. Induction into the organization opens a multitude of networking opportunities that promote the continued advancement of nursing science and commitment to nursing excellence.”

The mission of the Xi Zeta Chapter is to develop nurse leaders anywhere to improve healthcare everywhere. Nicholls’ Xi Zeta members have been involved in several activities throughout the community, including volunteering at local food banks, participating in community events, such as the Alzheimer’s Walk, and making monetary donations to several philanthropic organizations during COVID and after Hurricane Ida.

The chapter hosts two research programs annually where faculty present ongoing research, and students are invited to attend to increase their exposure to scholarly activity and the importance of evidence-based practice in nursing. The Xi Zeta Chapter also hosts an Excellence Awards Ceremony each spring to recognize a nurse educator, nurse leader and nurse clinician from the community to acknowledge their contributions to the nursing profession.

The Nicholls Xi Zeta Chapter has received the Chapter Key Award, the highest honor that a local chapter can obtain, for the past three cycles. Each cycle lasts two years, and the award is presented at Sigma’s Biennial Convention. The Nicholls Xi Zeta Chapter was honored to receive the award in 2017, 2019 and most recently, 2021.

The mission of the Nicholls College of Nursing is to prepare students to contribute to a global society and diverse workforce as productive, responsible and engaged citizens and as well-educated nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the Bayou region and beyond.

The mission is accomplished by continuous improvement in teaching, research and service in a student-centered, culturally-rich and spirited learning environment that fosters faculty, staff and student engagement. The College extends its mission beyond instruction by offering continuing nursing education activities for entry-level and advanced practice nurses.

Nicholls College of Nursing held a 100% certification exam pass rate for the Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner programs for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The typical pass rates exceed 90% at both the state and national level with 100% of students employed upon graduation.