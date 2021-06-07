Nicholls Offers New Online Formats for MBA Program Giving Professionals More Flexibility

The Nicholls State University College of Business Administration has announced an addition of online and hybrid Master of Business Administration pathways.

The new online degree will offer working distance learners and professionals a new means of getting their MBA. Students will be able to choose a hybrid format which includes both evening and online classes. This will allow students to be able to schedule their classes according to their individual schedules.

The courses will be a mix of recorded lectures, discussion groups, and live sessions between students and their professors which add a special dynamic to distance learning. Ray Peters, MBA Director and Professor of Leadership, said, “As we introduce these new pathways, students can be assured that they are receiving instruction from the same outstanding professors who have built the Nicholls MBA brand. Furthermore, our program is fully accredited by AACSB, the gold standard for business school accreditation.”

These options will start in January of 2022.

Also beginning in 2022 is a new option of earning an MBA in as little as 12 months. The evening, hybrid, and online MBA classes will be taught in two 8-week terms within each semester, with two courses taught face-to-face and two online courses. The MBA curriculum consists of ten required courses that focus on business analysis and decision support.

The class content within the Nicholls MBS program is integrated across disciplines and serves as a “building block” to achieving a high-quality MBA. “Similar to our traditional and EMBA pathways, our online and hybrid MBA pathways will have the confluence of outstanding quality and excellent price, making for an outstanding value proposition,” Peters adds.

For more information on the Nicholls MBA program, call 985-448-4241 or visit nicholls.edu/mba.