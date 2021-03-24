Nicholls Office of Continuing Education Hosts ACT Prep Course

Nicholls State University is offering a new program to help high school students raise their ACT scores.

The program will help prepare students for all four sections — science, math, English, reading — of the ACT.

“One of Nicholls’ top priorities is helping people in the Bayou Region achieve their educational goals, and this course can make a difference,” said Dr. Alex Arceneaux, executive vice president for enrollment and external affairs.

The course will begin with two offerings, both running from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Shaver Gym. The first two dates are Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, June 5.

The registration fee is $99 which includes the cost of a preparation book and practice tests.

Offered by the Office of Continuing Education, Lafourche Parish 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Daniel Garner will be the instructor. Garner has a master’s in education and is a five-time Nicholls “You’ve Made a Difference” award winner.

To sign up, visit the continuing education website. For more information, call 448-4444.