Nicholls Online English Degree named Top 15 in the Nation

College Cliffs named Nicholls State University’s online English degree as one of the 15 best undergraduate English and writing programs in the country.

The website released the list of 15 programs representing the top programs from the most prestigious schools. The list includes only two schools from Louisiana: Nicholls and LSU.

“Our degree program through Nicholls Online has been successful because of our faculty’s commitment to offering a variety of excellent courses in a timely manner so that students can progress efficiently toward their academic and professional goals,” said Dr. Robert Alexander, department head of English, modern languages and cultural studies. “Our faculty also understand the unique challenges of teaching in a fully online environment and have adapted their courses to meet the expectations of our online students, many of whom are non-traditional students who are already working professionals.”

English degrees provide a wide array of potential careers including public relations, journalism, law, fundraising, literary history, education, publishing and creative writing, among others. Students in English and writing programs often develop skills related to oral and written communication, research, problem-solving and analytical interpretation.

College Cliffs evaluated programs for their program offerings and overall academic quality. Factors include accreditation, acceptance rate, retention rates, graduation rates, facilities, faculty quality, career services, program format, affordability and online flexibility. Data is gathered through the National Center for Education Statistics, university websites and other relevant published rankings.

“These undergraduate programs made it to our list because they provide students with the best training and education, making them well-prepared for the careers they wish to pursue,” the list’s authors said.

CollegeCliffs.com is an online educational resource that seeks to help prospective college and university students overcome the barriers to higher education. Among their published articles are college rankings, tips and advice, internship opportunities, higher education news and scholarships.

Nicholls Online English Degree is regularly recognized for its quality and affordability. Study.com named it the No. 8 Online English Degree program in a report published earlier this year.

For more information on the Department of English, Modern Languages and Cultural Studies visit https://www.nicholls.edu/language.

Photo by Misty Leigh McElroy