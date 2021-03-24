Nicholls Online Magazine to Feature United Houma Nation in Spring 2021 Issue

Garde Voir Ci, an award-winning online magazine created by the graduating students of the Mass Communication Department at Nicholls State University, is featuring the origins, culture, traditions and land of the United Houma Nation in the Spring 2021 issue of “The Lost Bayou” series.

“The Lost Bayou” series covers land, cultures and communities that have been lost due to environmental change and natural disasters. The first two issues in the series covered the Grand Bayou community of Assumption Parish and Isle Derniere in Lafourche Parish.

The United Houma Nation, a tribe of 19,000 citizens, spreads across six parishes in the South Louisiana region: Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines. The communities reside among the bayous and canals where Houmas traditionally earned a living within the area. Historically, these communities have remained near the water, but environmental changes are forcing many to consider relocation, further threatening a loss of this indigenous culture. The stories of the United Houma Nation and its people will be brought to life on Garde Voir Ci’s website and social media accounts.

As a multi-media magazine, Garde Voir Ci is designed so that each graduating student of the Mass Communication department has a specific role fitting their skills. These roles include management, video editing, photography, feature writing, graphic design and public relations. By working together to create this magazine, the class will learn how to utilize their skills in a real world setting.

The inaugural issue of “The Lost Bayou” series featuring Grand Bayou was named a national Hearst Journalism Award finalist for digital news/enterprise.

For more information about Garde Voir Ci’s “The Lost Bayou” series, contact PR Director Kirsten Angelette or visit gardevoirci.nicholls.edu.