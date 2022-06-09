Nicholls Online Political Science Degree Recognized by National Publication

The Nicholls State University Online Political Science Program was named the Best in the South by online educational resource Intelligent.com.

Intelligent.com assessed 326 programs from 200 colleges and universities that teach strong analytical and decision-making skills. Each program is evaluated on flexibility in course delivery, return on investment, cost of attendance, national rankings, student engagement and resources available to students. Each grade is scored on a scale of 0-100.

The website graded the Nicholls Online Political Science Program with an 86.73 and named the Nicholls program as the best in the south.

“We use our full-time faculty to teach all of the core classes, which is fairly upcoming for online programs. Another thing that sets us apart is the approach we take toward students in the online program,” said Dr. David Whitney, associate professor and department head of political science. “We do not distinguish between online and traditional students in terms of the investment and time we make towards their success. Nicholls Online isn’t a side job or an afterthought but is an integral part of our degree program.”

Entering a career in political science can be lucrative as the median salary for the industry is $122,220, more than three times the U.S. median salary, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, the industry is expected to grow by 6 percent over the next decade, with the demand for market research analysts the highest at 18 percent.

Founded in 2013 in Seattle by a group of startup professionals, Intelligent.com aims to cut through the noise and misinformation to help students. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students with comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/ .