Nicholls Partners with West Ascension Early Learning Center to host Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event

THIBODAUX, La. – West Ascension Early Learning Center in Donaldsonville hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on April 3 with Nicholls representatives in attendance. In recent years, Nicholls State University partnered with the Parish of Ascension to provide a team of specialists in establishing the Type III early learning center designed to offer high-quality, affordable childcare that families were previously finding difficult to access and/or afford.

Nicholls Chief Innovation Office Lacey Crochet said, “The opening of the West Ascension Early Learning Center marks the beginning of years of collaboration and investment in the education of children and the community of Donaldsonville. Access to early childhood education is a transformative experience that changes the fabric of communities, providing opportunities for economic and social benefits that will resonate for generations.”

“The establishment of the West Ascension Early Learning Center brings child care to the youngest of children within a framework that provides support, resources, workforce development and guidance to the families and residents within the community,” said Nicholls State University’s Executive Director of Early Childhood Initiatives, Dr. Mistie Lasseigne. “The outcomes of this partnership represent the significant impact we can have on our communities when various entities collaboratively come together for the greater good.”

Program development and operational framework will continue to be a collaboration between the Parish of Ascension and members of Nicholls’ specialist team, following guidelines of the National Association for the Education of Young Children and the Louisiana Early Learning and Development Standards. Professionals from the Nicholls team will manage continued operations of the center, including staffing, curricula, enrollment, professional development and creating external partnerships with early childhood agencies.