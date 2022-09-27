Nicholls PETSM Receives $13.5K in Donation from Morgan City Oilfield Rodeo

The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo has donated $13,500 to Nicholls State University Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management. MCOFR will also provide $2,000 to support Nicholls’ Veterans Affairs and its PETSM Vets.

The fishing rodeo has donated more than $82,000 to the PETSM program at Nicholls since 2013. The donations have been used to renovate and expand classrooms, improve technology and build the state-of-the-art well control simulation lab.

“We are grateful to the Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo for the generous donation. Over the past 10 years, we have invested the funding from MCOFR into enhancing students’ experiences in the classroom and laboratories,” said Nicholls Executive Director of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management Michael Gautreaux. “When you involve students in hands-on learning exercises, their understanding of complex processes is accelerated. We are now working on a new Process Safety Management lab to simulate abnormal conditions and mitigations to prevent catastrophic fire and explosions inherent in the energy production sector.”

MCOFR is a nonprofit corporation founded in 2013 for the purpose of promoting community spirit in the local oil and gas industry while benefiting notable organizations for future growth within the community. The corporation seeks to provide an environment that is family-oriented where the community can gather and enjoy the camaraderie and sport of fishing to make the event the best representative of the Morgan City area.

Fishing sponsorships provide a facility with paid security, food, non-alcoholic beverages, door prizes, and family entertainment. In addition, the MCOFR board allocates the remaining funds of the tournament to notable institutions and causes within the community. All sponsors are recognized on the day of the tournament.

The proceeds from its events are donated to Nicholls’ PETSM program, South Louisiana Community College, and other charitable causes to enrich the tri-parish area by encouraging the pursuit of higher education. MCOFR has donated over $140,000 to its tri-parish area and seeks to contribute more.

For more information on MCOFR, visit https://www.mcofr.com/ or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mc.ofr.5.