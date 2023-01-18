Nicholls Police Department set to host Positive Reinforcement Events this week

Nicholls Police Department is set to host its Law Enforcement Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, inside the Student Union. Several agencies will have tables to provide students with safety tips, resources, giveaways, activities and career opportunities. In addition, Louisiana State Police will be in front of the Student Union with the DWI Command Center.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Nicholls Police Department is also set to host a seatbelt checkpoint in front John L. Guidry Stadium from 8 a.m. until noon. T-shirts will be handed out as prizes for those correctly passing through the checkpoint.

“Hosting engaging events is important in building community support. In order to be safe and prevent crime, there must be a partnership between law enforcement and the community it serves with a shared understanding of what is expected and mutual respect for one another. By getting to know our students, faculty and staff, we are able to establish a rapport before ever having to act in a law enforcement capacity, thus making that interaction a smoother one. In particular, our events this week are a chance for our students to learn about what resources our law enforcement partners bring to the table,” said Chief Alexander Barnes, Director of University Police and Parking Services.

Nicholls State University is committed to providing a safe and non-discriminatory learning, living and working environment for all members of the University community. The Department of University Police is committed to ensuring that the Nicholls campus is a safe, secure environment for students, employees, community members and visitors.