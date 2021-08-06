Nicholls postpones Colonel Caravan, Colonel Fan Day & HUDDLE UP! 5k Run/Walk

Nicholls State University has announced the postponement of 2021 Colonel Caravan, Colonel Fan Day and the 4th Annual HUDDLE UP! on the 50 – 5K Run/Walk & Tailgate Cook-Off due to increasing risk of COVID-19.

Nicholls Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell recommended holding off on the annual events until the university can better guarantee the safety of Colonel fans in attendance.

“Nicholls State University is all about family, and our fans are part of that family. We made this call because the safety of our Colonel family is so important to us,” Terrell said in a press release. “I look forward to the days when we can safely hold these events.”

If campus and community vaccination rates do not improve and cases continue to increase, tailgating may also be postponed or restricted, Terrell added.

“We talk a lot about stats, and the stats are clear. The safest and most effective way to defeat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” Terrell said. “We will encourage our student-athletes and coaches to get vaccinated.”

Additionally, Nicholls student-athletes will begin following the NCAA’s 2021 guidance for Fall sports. New guidance indicates that unvaccinated student-athletes must be tested upon arrival to campus, and then repeat testing weekly during competition.

If an unvaccinated student-athlete comes in close contact with someone who has the virus, they must quarantine for 10 days unless they have two negative COVID-19 tests within 5-7 days. Vaccinated student-athletes need only test if they present symptoms of the virus or if they come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. If they test positive, they must quarantine for 10 days.

All student-athletes will be required to wear a mask during travel and while indoors. Further, unvaccinated student-athletes will be required wear a mask at all times, and maintain 6-feet of physical distance.

Please visit nicholls.edu/covid-19/vaccines/ for information on vaccines, including those available on campus to Nicholls students, faculty and staff and the community.