Nicholls Presents Awards at Fall 2024 University Convocation

Nicholls State University presented awards to its faculty and staff during its fall 2024 University Convocation on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The event featured opening remarks by Vice Provost Dr. Todd Keller and President Jay Clune, PhD, welcoming faculty back to campus for the fall 2024 semester.

During his State of the University address, Clune highlighted accomplishments of faculty and staff over the past year as well as current and upcoming upgrades to campus.

“Through a very difficult budgetary year, we managed to accomplish some outstanding achievements,” said Clune. “I attribute this all to the talented people at this university and their drive to do great things for our students and our region.”

Jean Donegan, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, was presented the Alcee Fortier Distinguished Service Professor Award at this year’s convocation. This award recognizes the top educators at Nicholls and is presented to faculty members with a reputation for excellence in instruction, dedication to academics, outstanding professional relationships and distinguished professional accomplishments. Awardees receive an annual professional stipend of $2,500 along with travel funds and support staff for research assistance and conference presentations.

Emeritus is an honorary title awarded for distinguished service to the academic community, and the president bestows this title on tenured faculty members or administrators who are entering permanent retirement, serving the university with distinction. In recognition of exceptional dedication, professional contributions and outstanding accomplishments, Nicholls bestowed several faculty promotions and tenure awards including:

Dr. Sue Westbrook, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Emeritus and Professor Emeritus

Dr. Shana Walton, Professor Emeritus

Dr. Shawn Mauldin, Dean Emeritus

Jean Donegan, Alcee Fortier Distinguished Service Professor Award

Dr. Quenton Fontenot, Distinguished Service Professor Award

Dr. James Stewart, Distinguished Service Professor Award

Dr. John Lajaunie, Distinguished Service Professor Award

Dr. Melanie Boudreaux, assistant professor of management, was awarded the Presidential Award for Teaching Excellence, an award that goes to an individual who embodies a personal philosophy and practice of teaching, both inside and outside the classroom, focused on student engagement and learning. Nominations are received from students, alumni, peers, department heads and deans and screened by a university-wide committee, with one name recommended to the president. The recipient is awarded a one-time cash award of $1,000, followed by an annualized $1,000 stipend beginning the next academic year.

Dr. Robert Allen Alexander, department head of English, Modern Languages and Cultural Studies and professor of English, was awarded the Presidential Award for Academic Administrator Excellence – the highest honor a Nicholls administrator can receive. The award recognizes an outstanding, full-time department head with at least five years of administrative service and a rating of excellent in the area of administration. The recipient is awarded a $1,000 salary increase.

Through the continued generosity of Regions Bank , the Office of Academic Affairs can support the Academic Affairs Awards for Teaching Excellence. Recipients receive a one-time stipend of $500. Deans and department heads were asked to nominate faculty from their areas who have met the following criteria: five years of consecutive teaching and service, five consecutive years of outstanding student evaluations and five years of outstanding administrative evaluations. The awardees for the Academic Affairs Award for Teaching Excellence are:

Dr. Alexis Fabrizio-Sumpter, College of Liberal Arts

Kaitlin Gravois, Al Danos College of Business Administration

Dr. Himanshu Raje, College of Sciences and Technology

Dr. Cynthia Vavasseur, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences

Denise LeBlanc, Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing

The university awarded several endowed professorships including:

Eugene Gouaux, Harold J. Callais Endowed Professorship in Economic Development

Dr. Mary Breaud, Jeanne Picariello Murphy Endowed Professorship

Gregory Rosary, BellSouth Endowed Professorship in Culinary Arts

Jana Billiot, BellSouth / BCMT Endowed Professorship in Culinary Art

Dr. Todd Kennedy, Belle & Leonard Toups – Cultural Studies Endowed Professorship

Dr. Pamela Williams-Jones, Mary M. Danos Endowed Professorship in Nursing