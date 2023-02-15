Nicholls professor receives LSTA William Craig Outstanding University Educator Award

Nicholls State University Professor Chad Young is the recipient of this year’s William Craig Outstanding University Educator Award from the Louisiana Science Teacher’s Association.

The Louisiana Science Teachers Association instituted the award to honor the memory of the late Dr. William W. Craig, Professor of Geology at the University of New Orleans. Dr. Craig had a profound influence on K-12 educators though his area of work as a research scientist. This award recognizes University faculty members who have also made an impact on K-12 educators.

“Nicholls Chem is so proud of how our faculty support excellence in teaching across all ages. We are also grateful to the LSTA for supporting our state’s science teachers,” reads a statement from the Nicholls State University Chemistry Department.