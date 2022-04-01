Nicholls Professor Teaching Online Education in Paris

A Nicholls State University professor is spending his week in Paris discussing how technology is transforming the business landscape as part of the Pôle Universitaire Léonard de Vinci International Week.

Dr. Andy Simoncelli, associate professor of mass communication and director of distance education, is teaching two 3-hour sessions to two different groups of students from various countries. His presentation is “Digital Transformation in Higher Education and other Traditional Business Models.” Dr. Simoncelli, who oversees the award-winning Nicholls Online program, will discuss how digital technology is changing how businesses alter their practices, including in higher education.

“I am excited to not only visit Paris but to discuss digital transformation with the French students,” Dr. Simoncelli said. “I am looking forward to everyone bringing different ideas to the discussion based on our various backgrounds.”

De Vinci International Week 2022 will last from March 28-April 1. Dr. Simoncelli was originally scheduled to teach during the 2020 event, but it was canceled and then rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Organized by the school, the event aims to give students a wide variety of global experiences and expertise. The week includes classes and presentations taught by visiting professors, an international challenge organized by their student organization, and an academic exchange program fair.