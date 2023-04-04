Nicholls Ranked First in Louisiana for Affordable Out-of-State Tuition

US News & World Report named Nicholls State University as one of the top 15 Colleges with Affordable Out-of-State Tuition. Nicholls ranked No. 13 out of the 15 schools selected and first in Louisiana.

To produce the rankings, US News collects tens of thousands of data points from the schools themselves and other sources, including the US Department of Education, state and local governments and higher education associations. Cost of tuition and fees is one of the biggest barriers for many prospective college students.

Since 1983, US News has been providing education rankings and helping parents and students find the perfect school no matter what level of education. For more information, visit usnews.com/education .