Nicholls Ranked in Top 10 Schools for Online Bachelor’s in English

Nicholls State University’s online English bachelor’s was ranked in the top 10 by Best Accredited Colleges.

Nicholls ranked No. 9 out of the 16 schools selected and first in Louisiana.

Cost of tuition, acceptance rate, graduation rate and career services are all considered to create the rankings. Hundreds of institutions across the country were considered using data concerning financial aid awards, the quality of education, faculty, campus resources and more.

The Nicholls online English program offers a variety of major concentration areas. Students can choose to concentrate in creative writing, literary or film studies, children’s and young adult literature, or rhetoric and writing. This program can prepare students for graduate school or jobs in administration, editing, publishing, public relations, journalism, teaching and more.

For more information, call 985-448-4858 or visit https://www.nicholls.edu/online/degrees/bachelor-of-arts-in-english/ .

BestAccreditedColleges.org focuses on providing accurate information about high quality schools to help students make the best college decisions for their personal goals. The school rankings account for more than just prestige or name recognition.