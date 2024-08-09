Nicholls Ranked No. 23 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

The Nicholls State University football team will enter the season ranked No. 23 in the nation, as Stats Perform released Monday morning its 2023 Preseason FCS Top 25 Poll.

Nicholls received 201 points to place No. 23 in the poll. UIW joined the Colonels in the poll at No. 14 after receiving 605 points. The teams will square off for their Southland Conference opener on Oct. 12 in San Antonio.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

FALL CAMP

The Colonels began their second week of practice on Monday morning. The team is scheduled for its first scrimmage of the fall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. For updates and coverage of fall camp, follow the team on Twitter @Nicholls_FB.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Nicholls football are available by visiting geauxcolonels.com or calling the Nicholls Ticket Office at 985-448-4790. The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 21 as the Colonels host Mississippi Valley State.