Nicholls ranked top 20 in U.S. for LPN to BSN program

Nicholls State University earned top 20 status for its Licensed Practical Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

RNtoBSNProgram.com ranked Nicholls No. 20 in a top 50 list from programs around the U.S. The online resource ranked universities based on tuition, NCLEX-RN pass rates and graduation rates.

“Our LPN to BSN articulation provides a unique opportunity and pathway for licensed practical nurses to pursue the BSN degree,” said Rebecca Lyons, interim dean of the College of Nursing. “The articulation is designed to validate and award credit for existing knowledge while remaining consistent with the outcomes of the traditional BSN program. Recognition such as this continues to reaffirm the quality of nursing education our students receive here at Nicholls. We are thrilled.”

Nicholls nursing graduates typically pass the national licensure exam at a rate higher than the state and national average. One hundred percent of nursing graduates are employed or in graduate school.

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the demand for registered nurses will grow 7 percent by 2029. The median annual wage for registered nurses is $73,300.

Nicholls Nursing is the most popular program on campus, and it’s also one of the most successful programs in the South. Students receive a hands-on education from award-winning and experienced faculty. Nicholls alumni make up about 80 percent of the Bayou Regions nurses. The BSN Program is approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing and nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). For more information, call 448-4696 or visit https://www.nicholls.edu/nursing/.

RNtoBSNProgram.com compares thousands of universities based on price, location and degree type. Their goal is to help make deciding on a school less overwhelming for students.