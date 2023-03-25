Nicholls Ranks as Top Louisiana University for Online Master’s Degree in Mathematics

Nicholls State University’s online mathematics master’s degree was ranked in the top 31 by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, ranking in the top 6% of regionally accredited postsecondary institutions.

Nicholls ranked No. 23 of the 31 schools selected and first in Louisiana. Nicholls’s mathematics programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.

OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited universities by using data pulled from the schools themselves and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. OMD’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each of the different master’s degrees specialties.

The faculty of the Department of Mathematics at Nicholls State University are dedicated to preparing students to adapt to the needs and demands of a technologically oriented society. This new Master of Science in mathematics is uniquely designed to serve teachers seeking professional development.

The curriculum will strengthen secondary teachers’ content understanding by enriching their knowledge of logic, mathematics and technology, as well as curriculum and instruction methods. To learn more about Nicholls’ Master of Science in Community/Technical College Mathematics, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/mathematics/graduate-program/