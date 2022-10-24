Nicholls Receives $10K Donation to Create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship

Nicholls State University received a $10,000 donation to create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship. The scholarship is designed to benefit Nicholls Honors students.

“Nicholls has been an essential part of my life and my family’s life. My wife Mimi and I are both Nicholls graduates, our oldest daughter attends Nicholls and both of our fathers taught at Nicholls. Our parents came from humble, modest roots in the Deep South and attended college because they received some financial assistance,” said Nicholls Department Head and Professor of History and Geography Dr. Paul Wilson. “Our family has a great life because of Nicholls, and we hope that this donation helps someone else benefit from this gem of a university. I played a key role in establishing the University Honors Program over two decades ago, so I’m especially pleased we created a scholarship for honors students in memory of my late dad.”

At the time of application, recipients must:

Be enrolled as a full-time student at Nicholls State University

Be classified as a sophomore, junior or senior

Have earned at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA

Be enrolled in the University Honors Program as a member in good standing

Have completed at least 30 hours of coursework

Have completed and earned credit in at least one HUMA 111 course

Submit an application letter explaining how the scholarship will be used and how the recipient will benefit from such a reward, as well as including a list of all honors credits earned

Include a resume/vita with the application

The application deadline is set for June 1 of each year. Honors students may receive the scholarship only once. The scholarship is open to students in all disciplines but cannot be awarded to a student in the same discipline or program of study in consecutive years unless the University Honors Committee is unable to follow this guideline due to lack of suitable applicants.

The annual scholarship will be $500 per academic year with either $250 received each semester for two semesters or $500 received one time to a graduating senior.