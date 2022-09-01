Nicholls Receives Donation from Lorio Foundation for Softball Batting Cage Project

The Lorio Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Nicholls State University softball program. This funding covers the cost of phase one of the Softball Batting Cage Project. Phase two of the Softball Batting Cage Project will cost $120,000 and is slated for funding from the Lorio Foundation in early 2023.

“The Lorio Foundation is committed to working with Nicholls State University on projects like this one,” said Cam Morvant, Executive Director of the Lorio Foundation. “This year is a milestone anniversary for Title IX, and to be able to build upon the success of the Nicholls softball program is a winning combination.”

Formerly known as the Colonel Softball Complex, Swanner Field at Geo Surfaces Park is home to the Colonel softball team. The field received major renovations prior to the 2018 season. This included a new Geo Surfaces synthetic turf infield, lights, dugouts, bleachers, and other aesthetic improvements around the park. The complex was renamed Swanner Field in recognition of the generous donation from the Norman Swanner Foundation that funded the renovations.

In 2018, Nicholls won 18 of 20 games played at Swanner Field en route to winning its first Southland Conference regular season championship since 1996. The Nicholls’ head softball coach Justin Lewis announced in July 2022 that the team would welcome four additional pitchers for the upcoming 2023 season.

This fall, there are three Justin Lewis Softball Camps scheduled at Nicholls State University. Camps are directed by Head Coach Justin Lewis and the Nicholls Softball Coaching Staff for players aged 8th through 12th grade. Camp dates are scheduled to take place on:

Sep. 10, 2022

Oct. 1, 2022

Nov. 19, 2022

For more information on Colonel Softball, follow the team on Twitter https://twitter.com/Nicholls_SB and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nicholls_sb/. To sign up for a fall softball camp, click here for more information https://www.justinlewissoftballcamps.com/index.cfm.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights enforces, among other statutes, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Title IX states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”