Nicholls Receives Third $100K Grant from NCAA

Nicholls State University is one of eleven universities receiving a $100,000 grant from the NCAA as part of its Accelerating Academic Success Program to support Nicholls student-athletes’ academic experience. As part of the award, the school will provide $20,000 in match funding, which brings the total to $120,000.

This is the third year Nicholls will receive this grant, bringing the total amount to $360,000 dedicated towards the university’s Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center for student-athletes in the Ellender Memorial Library . This grant funding provides critical academic support services and resources to our student-athletes.

“We are very thankful to the NCAA for supporting Nicholls State University Athletics and our student-athletes. The creation of the Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center has elevated the level of support that we can give our student-athletes. We want to offer the best student-athlete experience possible to help them develop holistically, not only as a Division I student-athlete, but as a community member and individual. We are excited for the future of the space and to continue to support our student-athletes in the best ways possible,” said Jennifer Schulte, Nicholls director of Athletics Academic Services and senior woman administrator

The initial funding created a dedicated space for student-athletes to study, receive tutoring and meet with academic staff. Continued funding allowed the Athletic Department to focus on the holistic development of student-athletes through strategic programming that focused on academic, career, emotional and social development. Within the space and at no cost, student-athletes have access to computers, laptops, calculators, school supplies, a lounge area and dedicated nutrition bar.

This year’s funding will double the size of the current space to create a distraction-free environment with individual study rooms. In addition, it will expand technological resources and enable Athletics to offer student-athletes free psychoeducational testing in partnership with the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders located on the Nicholls campus.

Established in 2012, the AASP assists Division I schools as they work to meet the NCAA’s academic standards. Over $1 million in AASP grants are awarded annually to colleges and universities with limited resources to support the academic success of student-athletes and increase graduation rates. The grants are designed to assist with recipients’ commitment to evolve student-athlete services and enhance the student-athlete experience.

The grants support school efforts to meet the requirements of the Division I Academic Performance Program, which ensures that student-athletes have access to an environment that promotes academic success. Funding may be used in a variety of ways, including academic facility enhancements, technology upgrades, professional development programming for staff, tutoring resources and student-athlete career development opportunities.

