Nicholls remains undefeated with win over Northwestern State

The Nicholls State University football team remains undefeated this season following a 31-24 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in Natchitoches.

The Colonels have defeated the Demons five consecutive times, with Northwestern’s last victory in the rivalry coming in 2015.

Nicholls received a boost from junior running back Julien Gums, who rushed for 156 yards (the third-highest in his career) and a touchdown. He also became the third Colonel to rush for over 2,000 yards in his career.

The Colonels 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southland Conference.

Next, Nicholls will take on Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will air on ESPN+.