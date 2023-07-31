Nicholls Renamed Department of Elementary Education after Lew & Linda Satterlee Myers

The Nicholls Foundation received $500,000 from Mr. Lew Wilson and Linda Satterlee Myers to replace all exterior windows on Dr. O. Cleveland Hill Hall. The Myerses will receive the naming rights to the Department of Elementary Education in the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences , which will become “The Linda Satterlee Myers and Lew Wilson Myers Department of Elementary Education.”

Mrs. Linda Satterlee Myers is a New Orleans native and a Nicholls alumna, graduating with her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1972 and then with her Masters of Education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Her certifications include early childhood, elementary education and reading specialist. After teaching kindergarten and second grade for 16 years, Linda married Lew and began moving to different states with his employment.

“This is where I realized what great preparation I gained through my studies at Nicholls. I taught in Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ohio, working alongside my peers with ease and completing certification courses required,” said Mrs. Myers. “This pledge to the Nicholls Foundation creates an environment to make the community a better place. Returning home with a wealth of experiences and the ability to give back to Nicholls is most rewarding.”

Mr. Lew Myers attended Purdue University , receiving his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and then his master’s degree in business administration from Brenau University , during which he completed MBA courses through Nicholls State. Mr. Myers hired many Nicholls alumni from one of Nicholls’ former technology programs. He’s worked as a chief nuclear officer, a plant manager, an operations manager and as an operations supervisor at various nuclear plants around the country.

“This gift will have a tremendous impact from an aesthetic look by making Hill Hall and the central part of campus much more beautiful and for the faculty and staff inside Hill Hall who now have functioning windows. We are beyond grateful for Lew and Linda Myers for their longtime support of Nicholls, and it is deserving of their names being attached to the Department of Elementary Education,” said Nicholls Foundation executive director Jeremy Becker.