Nicholls Sales Program Among the Best in North America

For the second year in a row, a national sales publication has placed Nicholls State University among the best schools in the country.

The 2021 Sales Education Foundation Annual Magazine lists the top universities for professional sales education each year. Nicholls is one of five schools in Louisiana to make the list. Others include LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University, Xavier University of Louisiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Laura Valenti, assistant professor of marketing and faculty sales advisor, said the program attracts more than just marketing students. She has taught students from mass communications, human resources and music over the years.

“This program is unique because it embraces the diversity of the Nicholls student,” she said. “Personal selling is a universal skill set and all are welcome to learn in the sales class.”

Students take part in engaging exercises that combine their individuality and best sales practices. Over the last year, students practiced selling services such as cybersecurity and IT research.

“The outcome is a student who in three months can approach the real world with the ability to sell themselves as well as a product or service,” Valenti said.

In the issue, SEF recognizes the specialization and sales lab as two key factors of the program, as well as their 80 percent job placement rate.

“This program utilizes a professional, corporate-style training facility including five role-play rooms that enhance the sales and behavioral skills of students in the program,” the publication said. “This facility is also used for the Annual Bayou Sales Challenge, a regional intercollegiate sales role-play competition hosted by the College of Business at Nicholls each spring. Nicholls also has a cross-disciplinary degree program with Finance to prepare students for a career in Financial Services Marketing.”

The Nicholls competitive sales team has developed a reputation for success in competitions across the U.S. going against larger universities

The nonprofit SEF has focused on advancing sales education for more than a decade by partnering with educational institutions to provide funding and aid research. They have published their magazine every year since 2007.

For more information on Nicholls Marketing, visit www.nicholls.edu/business/ marketing.

Photo by Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University