Nicholls Scholarship to Benefit Liberal Arts Students Participating in Esports

THIBODAUX, La. – Lora Benoit recently contributed $12,000 to the Nicholls Foundation to honor the memory of her son, creating the Christopher Anthony Benoit, Jr. Endowed Scholarship to benefit students in Colonel Esports and the College of Liberal Arts. Christopher, who passed away in Dec. 2021, was an avid gamer with a talent for writing, drawing and making mini movies.

“Chris loved writing and creating art, but his real passion was video gaming,” said Benoit. “Creating a Nicholls Esports scholarship is another way to keep Chris’ spirit and passion for gaming alive.”

Scholarship recipients can be enrolled as full-time or part-time students of any classification at Nicholls State University and should be associated with Colonel E-Sports and have a major within the College of Liberal Arts. One scholarship will be awarded per year in the amount of $500, with $250 dispersed in the fall and spring semesters. This award may be increased as the endowment grows. To learn more about scholarships at Nicholls State University, click here.

The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org.