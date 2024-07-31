Nicholls Scholarship to Benefit Mothers Majoring in Nursing

Marty J. Chabert, Elodie Brown Chabert and their children Noelle, Gabrielle and Cameron contributed to the Nicholls Foundation to create the Elodie Brown Chabert Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a mother attending Nicholls full-time as a nursing major of any classification with at least a 3.0 GPA. The recipient will receive $2,000 for the academic year beginning in fall 2024, with $1,000 dispersed in the fall and spring semester.

Elodie Brown Chabert is a native of New Orleans who graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School in 1974. She graduated from Nicholls State University’s nursing program in 1985, going on to practice as a neonatal intensive care nurse at Woman’s Hospital Baton Rouge, where she remains after 39 years.

“Our family decided to put together this scholarship for a woman pursuing and furthering her education. My wife Elodie graduated from the Nicholls nursing program with a five-year-old daughter she brought to school every day to campus daycare, and we know the struggles it takes to obtain your degree when you have children while attending school. Her career wouldn’t have been possible without the Nicholls State University nursing program, and we want to give someone else a new opportunity to further their education and pursue their career aspirations,” said Marty J. Chabert.

The university scholarship committee will select the recipients of these scholarships with the consultation of Elodie B. Chabert, adhering strictly to the criteria agreed upon by the Chabert Family and Nicholls State University. To learn more about scholarships at Nicholls State University, click here .

The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org .

The Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University prepares students to contribute to a global society and diverse workforce as well-educated nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the coastal region and beyond. This is accomplished by continuous improvement in teaching, research and service in a student-centered, culturally-rich and spirited learning environment that fosters faculty, staff and student engagement.