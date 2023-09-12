Nicholls set to Host Premiere Scholarship Fundraising Event

Set to take place on October 26, Bon Vin – An A+ Wine Tasting will be a premiere scholarship fundraising event for Nicholls State University . It will take place at the Danos Corporate Headquarters , the event’s host sponsor, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Gray, Louisiana, with catering to be provided by the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute . Dr. Jody Plaisance will serve as the sommelier for the event.

Bon Vin aims to ensure the university has the resources necessary to attract and retain outstanding students by having funds available to provide annual scholarships, including assisting with unmet needs and providing students grants to attend extraordinary academic conferences and competitions.

“Scholarships change lives and futures. Nicholls currently does not have a general scholarship fund. We have endowed scholarships, but those awards are directed by the donors, giving the university limited flexibility on how those funds can be used. Money raised by Bon Vin will be invested by the Nicholls Foundation, with the interest used to fund general scholarships,” said Ray Peters, Nicholls assistant vice president for advancement.

Premier Cru tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at www.nicholls.edu/bon-vin . Attendees will enjoy an all-inclusive wine and food tasting, with bottles available for purchase, and receive a Bon Vin etched wine glass. Grand Cru tickets, which include a one-hour pre-event exclusive sommelier-hosted wine tasting with food pairings, are sold out. However, sponsorships for the event are available here , ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 and include ticket packages, reserved parking, and sponsor recognition on all event programming and displays. Sponsorships for the event can boost a company’s exposure and demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and goodwill toward the community. For more information, contact ray.peters@nicholls.edu or call 985-449-7185.

Bon Vin – An A+ Wine Tasting will be celebrated in conjunction with Nicholls’ slate of 75th-anniversary events planned for the 2023-2024 academic year. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/calendar/ .

About Danos

Founded in 1947, Danos is a family-owned and managed oilfield service provider. A trusted industry partner, Danos offers the most responsive end-to-end integrated service solutions – safely, on time and within budget. Danos achieves world-class safety results and customer loyalty due to a values-based approach and unyielding commitment to employee engagement and training. At Danos, our purpose, values and high performance culture traits are fundamental to how we do business. It is the road map to meeting the performance goals of every customer. From our corporate office to every platform and well pad we serve, the Danos team is committed to these core beliefs.

About Nicholls State University Chef John Folse Culinary Institute

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute delivers an affordable four-year college experience, with a full-spectrum culinary foundation plus specializations leading to careers in culinary management immersed in the Louisiana culinary culture.